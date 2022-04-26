Xerox (NYSE:XRX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE XRX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -29.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

