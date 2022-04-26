Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,661,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.98.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 46,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

