Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGTC. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGTC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 9,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,179. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

