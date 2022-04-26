Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will post $36.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.52 million to $38.48 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $30.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $145.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.82 million to $153.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.89 million, with estimates ranging from $140.95 million to $154.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

BBDC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 971,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $668.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 517,949 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 244.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

