Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.85 Million

Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will report sales of $135.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.90 million and the lowest is $132.10 million. NovoCure reported sales of $134.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $556.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $561.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $603.90 million, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $651.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.29.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 30.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 572,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,879. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -139.21 and a beta of 0.84. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

