Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Pentair reported sales of $941.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. 1,665,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pentair has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

