Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will announce $4.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.08 billion and the highest is $4.18 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,613. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

