Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) will announce $406.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $402.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $435.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 625,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,956. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $616.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

