Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will report $348.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.20 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $309.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.55. 3,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $411,157.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares in the company, valued at $41,749,842.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

