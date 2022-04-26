Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($4.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $237,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,251. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

