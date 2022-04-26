Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. 18,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,667. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Avangrid by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Avangrid by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $57,347,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

