Zacks: Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $98.36 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $498.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $645.45 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

BRLT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 75,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,144. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

