Zacks: Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

