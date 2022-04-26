Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 207,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

