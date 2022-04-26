Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will report $130.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.61 million to $132.33 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $555.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $560.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $582.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.22 million to $584.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of USPH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

