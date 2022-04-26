Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $963.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $894.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $7.56 on Tuesday, reaching $361.30. 1,143,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $353.93 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

