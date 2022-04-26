Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will post $61.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.20 million and the lowest is $61.03 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $361.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $363.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $459.02 million, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $467.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

