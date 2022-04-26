Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will report $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 843.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $25.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.54 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.62. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $26.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,393. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.41.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.