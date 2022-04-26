Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.05). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 846,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,036. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

