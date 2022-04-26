Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) will report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.05). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 846,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,036. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.