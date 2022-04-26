Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

A number of research firms have commented on SRAX. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,243,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SRAX by 38.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 102,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,086. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52. SRAX has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

