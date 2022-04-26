Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,033. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $3,731,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5,891.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

