Zacks: Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2,640.8% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 126.2% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 62,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. BCE has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

