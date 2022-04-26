Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) to post $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.08 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.