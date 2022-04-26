Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 522.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.26. 16,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.