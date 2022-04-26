Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will report $17.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.43 million to $20.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $18.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $137.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.07 million, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 95,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $3,675,885.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 10,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.01. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.