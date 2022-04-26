Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Lightspeed Commerce posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed Commerce.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million.
Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 206,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,147. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.81.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
