Zacks Investment Research Downgrades monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.29.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average of $249.16. monday.com has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in monday.com by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

