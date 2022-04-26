Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.