Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,272,079 shares of company stock valued at $31,810,981 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 145,151 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

