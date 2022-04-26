Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0933 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $388.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00263080 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $721.07 or 0.01881081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,995,872,803 coins and its circulating supply is 12,704,405,650 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.