Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.15 and last traded at $97.25. 14,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,628,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.92. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,455 shares of company stock worth $9,428,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

