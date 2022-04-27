$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SHEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

