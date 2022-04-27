-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). 22nd Century Group posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 22nd Century Group.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XXII shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Dawson James increased their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of XXII traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 862,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,328. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 325.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 22nd Century Group (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.