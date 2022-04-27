-$0.15 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 516,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,848. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

