-$0.18 EPS Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Clene reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23.

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 132,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,001.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,551,306.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 319,243 shares of company stock valued at $947,104. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Clene by 9,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

CLNN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

