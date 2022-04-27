$0.21 EPS Expected for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for APi Group’s earnings. APi Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APi Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APi Group.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000.

NYSE APG opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. APi Group has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

