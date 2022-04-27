$0.25 EPS Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Chegg by 54.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 53,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,979. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -280.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $96.94.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

