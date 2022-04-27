$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 239,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,103,323.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,091. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

