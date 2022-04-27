-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

TCRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Shares of TCRR stock remained flat at $$2.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,409. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $88.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

