$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Crocs posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

