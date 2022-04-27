$108.09 Million in Sales Expected for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will announce $108.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.46 million to $115.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year sales of $411.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.74 million to $420.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $469.62 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $489.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocGo.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

DCGO opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84. DocGo has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $7,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

