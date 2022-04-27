12,906 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $214,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -668.67 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

