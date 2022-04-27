136,700 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Barclays accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Barclays by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 6.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

NYSE BCS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 1,707,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,546,447. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

