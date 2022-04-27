182 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $421.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.95.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

