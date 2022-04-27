$19.12 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.90 million and the lowest is $17.83 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $83.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 335,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $988.21 million, a P/E ratio of 317.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

