1,958 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chewy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

