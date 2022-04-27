1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,550,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.