21,600 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. 37,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

