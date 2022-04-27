218,588 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Bought by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. loanDepot comprises about 1.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 435,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 1,010,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

