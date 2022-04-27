2,208 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Moody’s by 187.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

